BC municipal district, First Nation issue evacuation order over wildfire

The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality (NRRM) and Fort Nelson First Nation have issued a joint evacuation order because of a wildfire. A wildfire burning about 12 kilometres west of the area is posing an immediate threat to life, health, and property. “Residents are advised to evacuate the area immediately and begin driving south towards Fort St. John,” said the NRRM in a Friday statement.“If you have a recreational vehicle or your own vehicle, fuel stations are being planned along the route south.”If people know of and have the ability to take additional passengers who might need assistance or transportation, the NRRM said they should consider doing so. The NRRM said people should proceed to Alaska Highway and head south. If people need assistance with transportation from the area, it said they should call 250-774-6121. People should close and lock all windows and doors. They should shut off gas and electrical appliances other than refrigerators and freezers.It called for people to gather their families. Additionally, it said they should take pets in kennels or on a leash.They should take critical items such as medications, purses, wallets, keys and grab-and-go bags only if they are available right away.When they evacuate, they should not use more vehicles than needed. If time permits, they should check with neighbours and assist those with disabilities. They can assist their local emergency management team by self-registering as evacuees on the British Columbia government’s website. The NRRM concluded by saying updates on the emergency reception centre locations in Fort St. John and those beyond will be provided when available.“Inquiries can be directed to the public information line at 250-775-6121,” it said. The District of Tumbler Ridge (DTR) and Peace River Regional District (PRRD) issued an emergency alert due to the wildfires in June. READ MORE: BC communities ordered to evacuate because of wildfiresThe DTR and PRRD said people were asked to evacuate right away if they were in the district and east, including Bearhole Lake. They added several wildfires in the area pose a threat to human life. Anyone in the evacuation order area had to leave and report to the reception centre in Dawson Creek at the Ovintiv Events Centre. If people were in a motor home and wanted to remain in Chetwynd, they had to report to Emergency Social Services at the district office for assistance.