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BC NDP adds Bhangra to the growing list of credit-earning cultural dances

Students can already claim diploma credits for hip hop, ballet and jazz. A Surrey academy’s ten-year campaign has now secured the same status for Punjabi folk dance, the latest NDP move aimed at the province’s expanding South Asian community.
Members of the Royal Academy of Punjab perform Bhangra on stage.
Members of the Royal Academy of Punjab perform Bhangra on stage.604Raw / X
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