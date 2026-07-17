BC

BC NDP Attorney General says her government is in favour of criminalizing 'residential school denialism'

At a Surrey ash-scattering site announcement, Niki Sharma said the province is pushing Ottawa to amend the Criminal Code and claimed an “unprecedented” rise in denialism inside the legislature.
Niki Sharma
Niki Sharma Courtesy Ben Nelms/CBC
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Afn General Assembly
Niki Sharma
Criminal Code
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residential school denialism
Bill C-9
Bill C-9 Combatting Hate
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