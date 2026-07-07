BC

BC NDP government retains counsel to pursue legal action against OpenAI over Tumbler Ridge mass shooting

Attorney General Niki Sharma says the province is exploring every legal avenue against the artificial intelligence company after its systems flagged the perpetrator’s gun violence queries on ChatGPT, yet authorities were never notified. The move is separate from the ongoing RCMP criminal investigation but in coordination with lawsuits from victims and their families.
Tumbler Ridge residents holding candles at a vigil for victims of Tuesday's shooting.
Tumbler Ridge residents holding candles at a vigil for victims of Tuesday's shooting. WS Will Vasseur
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Niki Sharma
Openai
Attorney General Niki Sharma
Tumbler Ridge
Tumbler Ridge BC
ChatGBT
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