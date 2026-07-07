BC NDP government retains counsel to pursue legal action against OpenAI over Tumbler Ridge mass shooting

VANCOUVER — The British Columbia government has retained legal counsel in the province and California to explore legal action against OpenAI, alleging the company failed to notify law enforcement about violent prompts made by the perpetrator on its ChatGPT platform months before the February mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge that killed eight people and injured dozens of others..Attorney General Niki Sharma announced the move Tuesday, saying the province is preparing to hold OpenAI and its decision-makers accountable for missed opportunities to prevent harm.“Our thoughts remain with the families who lost loved ones, the people who were injured and the entire Tumbler Ridge community,” Sharma said. “When there are serious concerns that opportunities to prevent harm were missed, we have a responsibility to act. We owe that to the victims, their families and everyone whose life was changed by this tragedy.”Sharma said the province has retained CFM Lawyers in Vancouver and Stranch, Jennings & Garvey, a California-based firm, because OpenAI is headquartered in that state. The goal includes seeking support for community rebuilding efforts, such as construction of a new Tumbler Ridge school facility.“The province is preparing legal action to hold artificial intelligence company OpenAI and its decision makers accountable for their failure to notify law enforcement of the violent prompts made on its ChatGPT platform by the perpetrator prior to the tragedy in Tumbler Ridge,” she said.Internal reports indicate OpenAI’s safety teams flagged the 18-year-old perpetrator’s violent prompts — describing gun violence scenarios — several months before the attack, but the company did not notify police. The account was banned after an internal review.Sharma noted that several victims’ families have already launched legal proceedings against OpenAI in U.S. District Court in California. Any provincial action would proceed separately but in coordination with those efforts..“No company or corporate leader, no matter how large, should escape accountability when public safety is at stake,” Sharma said. “British Columbia has never shied away from taking on powerful corporations when their actions cause harm to people and communities," with the Attorney General comparing the legal action against OpenAI to previous actions by her government and department against "big tobacco" and pharmaceutical companies.In a statement issued Tuesday, the BC RCMP emphasized that the Attorney General’s announcement is separate and independent from their active criminal investigation into the mass casualty event.“Significant progress has been made,” the release states. Digital and physical evidence has been collected and processed, with ongoing analysis of electronic devices and data from multiple social media and online accounts in collaboration with specialized units and the FBI. Investigators have reviewed over 100 interview statements from students, educators and first responders and are completing firearms assessments.The RCMP added in their statement they have not eliminated the possibility of laying charges — although it remains unclear who would be charged given the shooter and his primary guardian are both dead..Sharma described the legal work as being in its early stages. She committed to providing further updates as options are pursued and confirmed coordination with victim families.In response to questions about broader transparency and unanswered issues — such as prior police interactions with the perpetrator’s family regarding mental health and firearms — Sharma pointed to the ongoing RCMP investigation, the forthcoming Coroner’s Inquest, and other avenues for answers.She also detailed continued provincial supports in Tumbler Ridge, including expanded mental health services, counselling, and community response teams.