BC

BC NDP land transfers could total up to 24 million acres, Conservatives warn

Conservatives say the Public Accounts list 334,643 acres already committed under treaties, while separate talks could transfer up to 23.7 million acres — including mineral-rich Tahltan territory valued at $1.28 trillion — plus high-profile parks and waterfront near Victoria.
The Legislative Assembly of British Columbia  
The Legislative Assembly of British Columbia  
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Bc
Bcpoli
Reconciliation
Land Back
Bc Ndp
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Scott McInnis
Steve Kooner
BC Conservative
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Western Standard
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