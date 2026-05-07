BC

BC NDP rams through Freedom of Information changes after marathon all-night debate

While MLAs battled deep into the morning hours over amendments that critics say erode FOI rights, Independent MLA Amelia Boultbee accused colleague Jordan Kealy of leaving for the bar while documenting a burrito delivery to the front doors of the Legislative Assembly.
BC NDP rams through Freedom of Information changes after marathon all-night debate
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Bc
Bcpoli
John Rustad
Elenore Sturko
Freedom Of Information
Bill 9
Jordan Kealy
Dallas Brodie
Amelia Boultbee
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