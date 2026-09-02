BC

BC NDP says $1.5 billion error an exaggeration, as government admits it only missed by $1.46 billion

After a week of rounding the hole to $1.5 billion, energy and finance staff spent Tuesday walking reporters through four spreadsheet mistakes that official math now prices at $1.46 billion. Energy Minister Adrian Dix called it a serious human error.
Energy and Climate Solutions Minister Adrian Dix, Premier David Eby, and Finance Minister Josie Osborne.
Energy and Climate Solutions Minister Adrian Dix, Premier David Eby, and Finance Minister Josie Osborne.Illustration by Alex Zoltan from file photos
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David Eby
Adrian Dix
Josie Osborne
Gavin Dew
Bob Mackin
Roland Willson
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