BC

BC NDP’s new caucus meets in Victoria to pick an interim leader

Outgoing Attorney General Niki Sharma called the snap election a "mistake." David Eby apologized to the old caucus virtually.
B.C. Premier David Eby speaks to reporters outside a New Democratic Party caucus meeting in Victoria on Monday, April 20, 2026.
B.C. Premier David Eby speaks to reporters outside a New Democratic Party caucus meeting in Victoria on Monday, April 20, 2026.@RobShaw_BC / X
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Bcpoli
David Eby
Bowinn Ma
Bc Ndp
Niki Sharma