BC NDP’s new caucus meets in Victoria to pick an interim leader

The BC NDP’s attenuated and decimated caucus of a prosective 28 members met Thursday at the legislature in Victoria to discuss a potential interim leader after the party’s loss in the October 24 election..The party entered the 2026 BC provoncial election campaign holding a slim majority, but a majority nonetheless, with 47 seats in the legislature. Preliminary results post Final Voting Day have the Conservatives leading in 63 of 93 ridings, with the NDP in 28 and the Greens in two — effectively halfing the NDP's seat count in a dramatic fall from grace for a party that held government before its leader called a snap election seeking an even clearer mandate from the electorate.David Eby resigned as NDP leader in his election-night concession speech and accepted full responsibility for the outcome. .Outgoing Attorney General Niki Sharma told reporters the election call was a mistake and that Eby had apologized to the outgoing caucus during a virtual meeting. She said, when speaking to reporters in Victoria, there were tears at the gathering. Eby, for his own part, attended the old caucus session virtually but was not seen entering the new caucus meeting.BC legislature reporter Robert Buffam reported the new caucus was meeting behind closed doors to try to elect an interim leader, and that Infrastructure Minister Bowinn Ma had not ruled out seeking the role..Earlier reporting named several possible interim leaders, including Mike Farnworth, Adrian Dix, and Bowinn Ma. One account said the interim leader would not be eligible to run for the permanent position. A party spokesperson has said the party will review the campaign separately and set the timing for a full leadership race.