BC

BC NDP’s proposed freedom-of-information changes target small handful of prolific information requestors

Legislation that would let public bodies more easily reject or delay “abusive,” repetitious or operationally disruptive freedom-of-information requests passed second reading after an all-night opposition filibuster. Sources inside the legislature say the changes are aimed squarely at a tiny group of high-volume requesters — including veteran journalist Bob Mackin and a single family in Summerland.
BC Premier David Eby tours a metal fabrication business in Maple Ridge on March 18, to announce a $2 million provincial grant for expansion. Borrowed public money is going to help some private businesses, but public sector employment is the main growth in jobs.
BC Premier David Eby tours a metal fabrication business in Maple Ridge on March 18, to announce a $2 million provincial grant for expansion. Borrowed public money is going to help some private businesses, but public sector employment is the main growth in jobs. Image courtesy of BC government
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Freedom Of Information
Bill 9
Gavin Dew
Michael Harvey
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Diana Gibson
Rob Botterell
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