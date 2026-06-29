BC

BC Nurses Union issues a 72-hour strike notice

Job action by the BC Nurses Union has the potential to significantly affect hospital operations, long-term care and community health services across the province.
Stressed nurse
Stressed nurseOpen Access Government / WS file photo
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Bc
David Eby
Strike
Josie Osborne
Job Action
BC nurses' union
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