BC

BC opposition parties call for probe over ‘clean energy’ kickbacks

Merritt-based Edison Motors alleges it was asked to pay ‘success fees’ to acquire BC government grants.
Merritt-based Edison Motors alleges it was asked to pay ‘success fees’ to acquire BC government grants.Edison Motors
Loading content, please wait...
Clean Energy
Evs
Corruption In Canada
Automanufacturing Parts
Kickbacks
government grants

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news