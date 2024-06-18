BC orders Woodfibre to move ‘floatel’ to Squamish LNG site despite protests from activists, council

It’s been a slow boat to Squamish for a floating work camp to house construction workers at Canada’s next LNG next major export terminal.But now the British Columbia Environmental Assessment Office (EAO) has ordered the company to locate a controversial floating work camp near the coastal community in the Howe Sound over objections from the local council and environmental activists opposed to the project.It has given a Friday deadline for the company to move it from Nanaimo and begin housing workers who have had no other alternative but to bunk up in town — against locals’ wishes.The company, however, said it is more than willing and able to comply.“Woodfibre… views compliance with all regulatory conditions as a top priority. The company will prepare to proceed with moving the floatel to the project site to ensure compliance with the order and our regulatory conditions, and to use the floatel for workforce housing as had been intended,” the company said in a statement.“The floatel is currently anchored near Nanaimo, ready to move to Howe Sound to accommodate non-local construction workers as it was designed to do.”.The company spent almost $100 million to refit the former cruise ship, the MV Isabelle X, which had previously been used to house Ukrainian refugees in Estonia.It comes a day before the District of Squamish is set to hold a meeting Tuesday to consider a temporary use permit allowing the floatel to be anchored offshore at the LNG construction site.The permit, which was supposed to be in place last April, has been repeatedly denied or delayed at the behest of environmental and social activists who are either opposed to fossil fuels or believe it will promote social disorder and violence against women and children.The district has also previously denied Woodfibre Porta-potty permits on the grounds they emit methane, a potent greenhouse gas..But the EAO order says its enforcement supersedes the council’s. “The (company’s) response notes that workers are currently housed in a manner contrary to the certificate because a specific permit is required by the local government and that permit has not been issued. Despite any other enactment, if an environmental assessment certificate has been issued for a reviewable project, a person must not, except in accordance with the certificate, undertake or carry on any activity that is authorized by the certificate.”.Squamish rejects floating workcamp for LNG workers, citing safety of women and girls.In other words…The council was expected to order a public hearing — the second — to consider the cumulative impacts of LNG on the community even though it has been approved by both provincial and federal regulators as well as local First Nations that support it.Activists, however, were outraged.“Woodfibre LNG must press pause on construction until it gets all the necessary permits and approvals required for its proposed floating work camp. That includes the Temporary Use Permit from the District of Squamish for the floatel,” environmental advocacy group My Sea to Sky said in an emailed statement to The Squamish Chief.“Every regulator from every level of government has an obligation to do its due diligence and properly assess the impacts of the Woodfibre LNG project and all its component pieces. “This demonstrates, yet again, that Woodfibre LNG cannot be trusted to do the right thing and is willing to put our communities at risk to enable its unrealistic construction timelines.”