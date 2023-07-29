Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
The BCMEA previously stated that the offer was the same one the ILWU leaders had previously turned down. This caused workers to briefly return to the picket line last week.
The strike action was paused when a mediator helped reach a tentative contract agreement. However, it was resumed when the union leadership rejected the plan.
The labour board said that the second strike by the port workers was against the law.
This made the union give a 72-hour notice for another strike, but they changed their decision a few hours later.
After hearing that the union had suggested its members approve the agreement, Federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan thanked the ILWU for allowing the terms to be voted on.
“Thank you to the ILWU Canada Longshore Caucus for sending the Terms of Settlement to a membership vote, with their recommendation for ratification,” tweeted O’Regan on July 21.
“Right now, BC ports are operating, but we need long-term stability.”
(3) comments
This strike is a direct result of the the governments inflationary polices during the Scamdemic. The Liberals and the NDP caused this. They got voted un with union support so what we have here is called a circular firing squad. Idiots!
It is bitter sweet to now see how our beloved furher, Herr Trudeau and his incompetent, fascist regime squirm, back peddle and finally capitulate while Jugmeet jumps up and down like a friggin idiot.
Every human alive has the right to negotiate the value of their labor. Forcing people to work against their will is the definition of slavery.
The government could, alternatively, diversify the options available to ship good so that there isn’t a monopoly on the ports. Or, there could be provisions to replace striking workers with other workers who work - unless they have contractually agreed to not replace striking workers - in which case they are on their own. Imaging asking the federal government to beat up your employees because you came up with a poor contract?
The employees have the right to strike and the employers have the right to staff their business with workers who work.
It’s kinda funny really, these port workers were so important that it crippled international trade when they stopped working, yet their request for more money was essentially met with the response that they weren’t worth the money?
