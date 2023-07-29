Vancouver port

Port of Vancouver

 Courtesy Ben Nelms/CBC

The union representing BC port workers announced that its members voted against a contract offer reached through mediation with the BC Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA).

The International Longshore & Warehouse Union (ILWU) released a statement on Friday that its members said “NO to the Terms of the Settlement.”

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Forward Thinking


This strike is a direct result of the the governments inflationary polices during the Scamdemic. The Liberals and the NDP caused this. They got voted un with union support so what we have here is called a circular firing squad. Idiots!

Report Add Reply
guest1019


It is bitter sweet to now see how our beloved furher, Herr Trudeau and his incompetent, fascist regime squirm, back peddle and finally capitulate while Jugmeet jumps up and down like a friggin idiot.

Report Add Reply
Silence Dogood


Every human alive has the right to negotiate the value of their labor. Forcing people to work against their will is the definition of slavery.

The government could, alternatively, diversify the options available to ship good so that there isn’t a monopoly on the ports. Or, there could be provisions to replace striking workers with other workers who work - unless they have contractually agreed to not replace striking workers - in which case they are on their own. Imaging asking the federal government to beat up your employees because you came up with a poor contract?

The employees have the right to strike and the employers have the right to staff their business with workers who work.

It’s kinda funny really, these port workers were so important that it crippled international trade when they stopped working, yet their request for more money was essentially met with the response that they weren’t worth the money?

Report Add Reply

