BC Premier Eby vows he will not go to court to block a new pipeline from Alberta

VANCOUVER — Premier David Eby said Thursday British Columbia will not take a new pipeline to court, while securing a firm federal commitment to maintain the northern tanker ban under a new major projects agreement with Ottawa that also advances billions in infrastructure and resource development for the province.Speaking alongside Prime Minister Mark Carney in Vancouver, Eby made clear the province’s constitutional limits and its bottom line on any future pipeline proposal from Alberta."We will not be going to court to fight a pipeline project,” Eby said. “Instead, we will ensure we fulfil our constitutional obligations in good faith. Pipelines are federal jurisdiction. That’s why this agreement matters.”The agreement guarantees the northern tanker ban stays in place and provides that, if a pipeline proceeds, British Columbians would be “fairly compensated for the environmental risks we would take on any new pipeline project,” Eby said.“The position of British Columbia has been very clear. There is no way that we see a new bitumen pipeline going through the north of the province,” he added. “The fact that that tanker ban is uplifted, respected, and committed to, again, by the federal government in this agreement is a significant win for British Columbia.”.Carney acknowledged the province’s concerns and said any pipeline would need to meet expectations around "carbon reduction measures, full partnership with First Nations and respect for the tanker ban." When asked by reporters for more specific details, Carney continuously said that detailed discussions on a specific proposal would be best left to his later meeting with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, with said meeting scheduled for later in the afternoon.For now, the broader agreement unlocks what Eby is calling "federal support for a series of BC priorities," including the North Coast transmission line to power clean growth with made-in-BC electricity, expansion at the Red Chris mine to strengthen Canada’s critical minerals sector, and replacement of the Massey Tunnel on a key Lower Mainland transportation corridor.It also commits Ottawa to additional port infrastructure and support for the forest and steel sectors hit by US tariffs, while advancing workforce training, child care and watershed protection. A new implementation committee with firm deadlines will oversee progress on these files..Eby said the province is positioned to deliver more than $88 billion in major projects over the next three years and described the agreement as delivering BC's “fair share” after years of sending more money to Ottawa than it received back. On his "government’s math," the federal commitments approach $20 billion — a "generational investment," he said.Carney, meanwhile, called the deal a “comprehensive, ambitious, multi-year agreement” that strengthens Canada’s economy, energy security and infrastructure while advancing reconciliation through First Nations partnership in major projects.Prime Minister Carney is scheduled to hold a separate availability with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith later Thursday afternoon to discuss pipeline matters in greater detail. Alberta is also expected to make further announcements on the file. More to come...