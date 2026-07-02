BC

BC Premier Eby vows he will not go to court to block a new pipeline from Alberta

Under the new agreement, British Columbia will not take a pipeline proposal to court and has locked in protection for the northern tanker ban, while advancing federal support for major projects including the North Coast transmission line and Massey Tunnel replacement. Carney is set to discuss pipeline specifics with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith this afternoon.
Discovering oil: BC Premier David Eby (right) and his new energy minister Adrian Dix tour Prince George Refinery while attending a natural resources forum Jan. 14, 2025. The refinery processes light crude oil brought by pipeline from Taylor, BC near Fort St. John.
Discovering oil: BC Premier David Eby (right) and his new energy minister Adrian Dix tour Prince George Refinery while attending a natural resources forum Jan. 14, 2025. The refinery processes light crude oil brought by pipeline from Taylor, BC near Fort St. John.Government of British Columbia
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bc
Bcpoli
David Eby
Danielle Smith
Pipeline
Mark Carney
Alberta-BC Pipeline
oil tanker ban
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news