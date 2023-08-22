Lawyers clients wish to remain in jail to avoide overdosing

Begalka posted the comments about her clients wanting to remain in jail on X/Twitter on June 28 which have not caught the eye of Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre.

A BC lawyer confirmed on Tuesday that some of her clients wish to remain in jail so they can avoid overdosing on the mean streets of the province and remain housed.

Vancouver criminal defence lawyer, Melanie Begalka, spoke briefly with the Western Standard via phone on Tuesday and said some clients of hers are asking to extend their time in custody.

Taz
Taz

That's what the globalist want to hear. All of us in jail.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

This is the reality of terrible nightmare of Trudeau’s WEF Canada

Yet his bought and paid for propaganda legacy media tell us everything is fine

An Orwellian nightmare

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

So prisoners are treated better in Justin Castros Canada than hard working Canadians.

