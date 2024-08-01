BC public safety minister vows to crack down on violent crime after multiple people attacked in Lower Mainland

Over the past few weeks, a number of violent incidents have taken place throughout the Lower Mainland, prompting concerned residents to call on law enforcement and elected officials to crack down on criminals. Much of the discussion has centred around the fact that many of the suspects are repeat offenders.In a statement on Wednesday, Public Safety Minister and British Columbia Solicitor General Mike Farnworth condemned the violence, and vowed to tackle the problem.."Everyone deserves to feel safe in their community," Farnworth wrote. "The incidents that we have seen in the Lower Mainland, including the event in Vancouver last Monday are undoubtedly concerning. As the problems people are facing — toxic drugs, homelessness and mental health — continue to get harder, we will continue addressing these challenges and their root causes head on so we can keep people safe and communities strong."He claimed that under leadership of David Eby and the NDP, BC has "led the charge for federal bail reform," and "taken action to make our bail policies the strictest in the country."The minister noted that while things appeared to be moving in the right direction overall, "but what has happened in recent weeks shows there is more work to do to keep everyone in our communities safe."The "event in Vancouver" Farnworth referenced was a triple stabbing that took place in the city's bustling entertainment district shortly before 10 p.m. on July 22. That night, three men aged 32, 33, and 41, were stabbed within a few blocks of one another. Police said there was "no indication that any of the victims knew each other, or the suspect." Jeronimo Fuentes, 29, was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault in connection to the attack on the youngest victim. He has a prior assault conviction, and will be held in custody until his next court appearance. The other two stabbings are still being investigated.Among those who felt as though the current government was failing to do enough to keep potential violent offenders off the streets was Conservative South Surrey MLA Elenore Sturko..In a post on X, she referenced the case of 27-year-old Kenyon Lavallee, a man from Manitoba with "untreated schizophrenia" and convictions for assault and robbery who within months of arriving in Vancouver "set off a false fire alarm, discharged an airsoft gun in a park and was released to homelessness where his behaviour escalated." As Global News reports, Lavallee had pleaded guilty to mischief for discharging the airsoft gun at WC Shelly Park in Vancouver in December, but was released back to the Downtown Eastside, where he was staying. Just weeks later, he went on to assault two women, including a Vancouver Crown prosecutor, in what were described as "random" attacks just minutes apart. Lavallee was convicted on July 22 and sentenced to a year in prison, minus time served. As part of his probation, he must return to Manitoba after completing his time behind bars.Sturko argued that Lavallee's case was a prime example of the NDP's "catch & release justice" in action.