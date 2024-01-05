BC RCMP investigation gets Hells Angels member four years in prison

Hells Angel Haney chapter member Vincenzo James Sansalone has been sentenced to four years in prison after being convicted of various drug charges. “Transnational Organized Crime investigations conducted by the BC RCMP FSOC (Federal Serious and Organized Crime) Major Projects unit are some of the most complex, protracted, and resource intensive undertakings within the Federal and International Policing Directorate,” said BC RCMP FSOC Spt. Jillian Wellard in a Friday press release. “The successful dismantling of this organized crime network demonstrates the high degree of support and collaboration we receive from and provide to our domestic and US law enforcement partners.” With this sentencing, the BC RCMP sentencing was the result of a joint Canada-United States transnational organized crime investigation conducted by the the FSOC unit and US authorities spanning San Diego, Seattle and Metro Vancouver. It acknowledged this investigation was launching by the BC RCMP Kelowna FSOC unit in 2015 and extended across multiple Canadian and American jurisdictions. Through the use of numerous advanced invasive techniques such as undercover operations and wiretaps, FSOC investigators were able to gather sufficient evidence to arrest the main suspects for conspiracy to import cocaine into Canada from the US and production and trafficking of MDMA. During the course of the investigation, it seized 12 kilograms of MDMA and $380,000 in cash, which the suspects intended to use as a down payment to purchase 18 kilograms of cocaine. In 2018, the FSOC teams executed search warrants on multiple residences and arrested six suspects — four of them were slapped with drug charges. The suspects included Sansalone, Daniel James Alexander, Martino Calabretti, and Zlatko Garvic. Alexander, Calabretti and Garvic were charged with conspiracy to import cocaine. Sansalone and Calabretti were charged with trafficking in MDMA. Alexander was sentenced to five years in prison in March and Garvic was handed a four-year prison sentence in April. Calabretti’s case is before the courts and is expected to advance over the coming months. Anyone with information about crimes such as these is asked to contact their local police agency or BC Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.