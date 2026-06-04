BC

B.C. Review Board grants conditional discharge to triple child killer Allan Schoenborn

Man who stabbed and smothered his three young children in Merritt now allowed greater freedoms from forensic psychiatric hospital under strict conditions.
llan Schoenborn, seen in a courtroom sketch from a previous British Columbia Review Board hearing. The child killer was granted a conditional discharge on Thursday.
llan Schoenborn, seen in a courtroom sketch from a previous British Columbia Review Board hearing. The child killer was granted a conditional discharge on Thursday.Sketch by a courtroom artist via Global News
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Brad West
Greyhound bus
allan schoenborn
BC Review Board
Vincent Li
NCR
Blair Evan Donnelly
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news