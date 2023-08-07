Internet

 

 Image courtesy of CBC

The British Columbia Supreme Court ruled a contractor must pay $1.5 million for “a campaign of defamation” against a competitor. 

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, this penalty is among Canada's largest ever given for internet libel.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(1) comment

guest1019
guest1019

Can freedom loving Canadians sue Herr Trudeau and his fascist regime for defamation during and since the Freedom Convoy?

