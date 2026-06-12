B.C. Supreme Court says province failed to consult a First Nation not recognized by Ottawa as a band

This comes after Chief Simpson took on the hereditary name Skii km Lax Ha back in 2005.

Before that, the name had been part of a Gitxsan house group. Since then, she’s worked to have the Tsetsaut Skii km Lax Ha treated as its own distinct nation. On top of the pushback from Gitanyow, the federal government has also said it doesn’t recognize the Tsetsaut Skii km Lax Ha Nation as having Section 35 rights, and doesn’t have any formal relationship with it.

In summary: under Canada's constitutional framework, a self-declared “hereditary chief” with a documented family line that had largely—if not completely—faded from official records by the early 1900s is capable of transforming a small group of relatives into a legally active indigenous “nation” capable of forcing the British Columbia government back to the consultation table on one of the largest proposed gold mines in the world.

No matter how small, these mighty "nations," which aren't even recognized by the federal government as existing as bands, have power in the courts to stall major projects and override not only multiple levels of government, but also other, much larger, First Nations.

The Western Standard reached out to Chief Simpson and the Tsetsaut Ski kn Lax Ha "nation" with several questions related to our article but did not receive a response.