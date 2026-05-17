BC

B.C taxpayers spending nearly $300,000 to fly prisoners to and from rural courthouses

B.C. taxpayers have spent nearly $300,000 in the last few months to fly inmates to and from courthouses.
Image of Kamloop's Regional Correctional Centre
Image of Kamloop's Regional Correctional CentreCourtesy of CBC
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