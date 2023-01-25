COVID-19 vaccine
A Northern BC teacher has been reprimanded by the province’s regulator for previously disrupting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic that had been operating in his school’s cafeteria.

The incident occurred in October 2021 when the district and local health authority set up a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the high school cafeteria where students were, as the regulator puts it, “encouraged to attend the clinic in order to get vaccinated.”

Reporter (BC)

Reid Small is a BC Reporter for the Western Standard and West Coast Standard based in the Vancouver Bureau. He has worked as a freelance photojournalist and in independent media.

timagis
timagis

Government over reach! Thank you Patrick for standing up for the kids. The health authority? should be ashamed of their selves for violating children.

dafenske
dafenske

Health authorities across Canada have disgraced themselves by unethically injecting experimental drugs with unacceptable adverse event profiles and unknown long term effects into healthy young people. Mr. Nelson showed great courage to speak up in the midst of these institutional abuses.

Cosmo Kramer
Cosmo Kramer

Patrick James Nelson has the guts to do the right thing in the face of evil. He is a hero.

The BC Infants Act is a ludicrous loophole to allow medical interventions on minors without the parent's consent. How does the health work determine the maturity of the child? What are the rubrics? This is all subjective and gives health workers the ability to do whatever they want with children.

Goose
Goose

Deserves and award not a reprimand.

