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BC teachers' union endorses BDS movement in support of Palestine

The British Columbia Teachers' Federation has passed a motion endorsing the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement in solidarity with Palestine, marking the first province-wide support for BDS by a K-12 teachers' union in Canada.
BC teachers' union endorses BDS movement in support of Palestine
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