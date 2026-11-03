BC

BC teen's Hitler costume sparks online backlash

BC teen's Hitler costume sparks online debate about inappropriate Halloween costumes and what constitutes freedom of expression
Images posted to social media show an unmanned Langley teen dressed up as Nazi leader Adolf Hitler
Images posted to social media show an unmanned Langley teen dressed up as Nazi leader Adolf HitlerImages from @604Raw on X/Twitter
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Freedom Of Expression
Halloween
Hitler
Langley
City Of Vancouver
Halloween Costumes
anti-semitism
Dressing up as Hitler
Nazi costume