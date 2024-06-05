BC town swamps floating work camp to gauge ‘cumulative impacts’ of LNG

A municipality in British Columbia, and site of Canada’s second major LNG export project, has further delayed a permit for a floating work camp to house more than 650 workers off the coast.In a 5-1 vote, the Squamish town council voted to defer to administration an application from Woodfibre LNG to dock a converted cruise ship in the Howe Sound as a temporary residence for about 652 construction workers while it works with the province’s gas utility, Fortis BC, to identify “cumulative impacts” from LNG development including social disorder and higher rates of of prostitution and violence against women.."Camp culture breeds a hypermasculinity that is fuelled by isolation, drug and alcohol abuse, violence, misogyny, and racism."Justice For Girls.It’s the latest in a string of delays for Woodfibre, which had previously hoped to begin housing workers on April 1. It has previously been denied permits from the same Squamish council for worksite Portapotties on the grounds that they release methane emissions equivalent to coal and natural gas.Some are concerned about waste water releases from the ship, Isabelle X, which was previously used to house Ukrainian refugees in Estonia and sailed to Nanaimo.Local residents have also expressed concerns for the safety of women and girls from having the ‘floatel’ moored near town — one councillor wanted to impose regulations on where workers could stay during their time off — while local environmental activists oppose fossil fuels..Indeed, about two dozen protestors attended the meeting carrying signs with slogans like ‘Save the Estuary’ and ‘Stop Woodfibre LNG’.Even the ‘floatel’ itself was previously approved by the BC government in 2023 over concerns of ‘social disorder’ from a group calling itself Justice for Girls that complained of “increased rates of prostitution and sex trafficking” as well as violence against indigenous women and sexual minorities."Camp culture breeds a hypermasculinity that is fuelled by isolation, drug and alcohol abuse, violence, misogyny, and racism."Now it’s not clear when the town could issue a permit given calls to hold a second public hearing on the temporary use permit to clarify “complicate with project conditions.” That’s despite the fact the project has received environmental approvals from provincial and federal regulators..In an open letter to Squamish residents, Woodfibre CEO Christine Kennedy said the floatel “removes impacts related to housing, traffic and additional demand” for community services.She insisted the company has made a good-faith effort to meet community concerns, including a quintupling of the required security deposit to $10 million from $2 million previously.In recent weeks the company has doled out $150,000 to more than 50 community groups including the local rugby club, softball team and volunteer fire department — even the ham radio club..“Woodfibre LNG… has made sincere and significant efforts to mitigate impacts of construction on the community of Squamish and has worked with the provincial government and Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation) to ensure that the best possible solution for worker accommodation is in place,” she said wrote.“The company has met all the requirements for issuance of a (permit), as well as the regulatory requirements of the provincial, federal and Squamish Nation governments. Some members of council seemed to interpret the (permit application) as an opportunity to debate the merits of an already-approved project that is well into construction, rather than focusing on the zoning decision before them.” .When it is completed — presumably by 2027 — Woodfibre will be Canada’s second major LNG export terminal, and the world’s first net-zero facility — capable of processing about 2.1 million tonnes of LNG per year.