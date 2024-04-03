BC truckers to require speed limiters on their rigs or face fines

Commercial truckers operating in BC will have one more cost of doing business.Starting April 5, heavy trucks weighing more 11,793 kilograms will have to be equipped with mandatory speed limiter devices restricting speed to 105 km per hour or face fines, including victim surcharges.Legislative amendments to the Motor Vehicle Act were first announced in December, 2023 but some vehicles are exempt, including emergency vehicles and motorhomes. Trucks manufactured prior to 1994 are also exempt, as are vehicles equipped with an electric control module incapable of meeting the speed limiter requirements..“Exemptions are made at the discretion of the director of Commercial Vehicle and Safety Enforcement,” it said.In a news release, the province’s ministry of transportation said it brings BC into line with provinces such as Ontario and Quebec where they are already mandatory.It comes after the province introduced higher fines for over-height vehicles after more than two dozen crashes with overpasses since 2023.“Commercial vehicle infrastructure crashes cause damage, stop the movement of people and goods and increase safety risks for everyone on the road. The ministry is implementing measures to further deter these incidents and to respond with stronger enforcement when they occur,” it added.