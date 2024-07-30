BC United looking into having Liberal identifier on election ballots

British Columbia United has headed into damage control to try to mitigate the confusion with its name. CHEK News political correspondent Rob Shaw said United will be asking Elections BC to have a part next to its name saying it used to be called the Liberals. “@voteBCUnited will be asking @ElectionsBC for permission to have the party name on the October BC election ballot read as: ‘BC United (formerly the BC Liberal Party)’ in recognition that a recent internal poll of party members showed 30% didn't know BC United was new name,” tweeted Shaw on Tuesday..Shaw said this is the first real acknowledgement from United its name change has been unsuccessful. To avoid confusion, he said it is trying to bridge United and the Liberals at the ballot box. BC Liberal members voted to change the party’s name to United in 2022. READ MORE: BC Liberal Party members vote strongly in favour of name changeMore than 8,000 members voted, and 80% favoured the name change. “For more than 20 years, our party’s name has been a constant topic of debate,” said BC United leader Kevin Falcon. Falcon said in May discussions are taking place in private with the BC Conservatives about merging United with it to see if they can beat the NDP. READ MORE: Kevin Falcon says he is speaking with BC Conservatives about merger“Egos need to be put aside,” said Falcon. .He said these talks are focusing on finding common ground. When it comes to names, he acknowledged the Conservatives have an advantage over United.