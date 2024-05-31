BC United MLA joins the Conservatives

British Columbia United MLA Lorne Doerkson (Cariboo-Chilcotin) has changed parties to the Conservatives. Since the upcoming BC election is too consequential, Doerkson said he felt he had to make a change. “I have spent countless hours listening to my constituents in the recent months,” said Doerkson in a Friday press release.“The response has been overwhelming.” He pointed out Cariboo-Chilcotin residents “want to see David Eby defeated, and they want to see a common sense Conservative government in Victoria.” While he was with BC United, he said he looks forward to working with Conservative leader John Rustad and his team. Whether it is axing the carbon tax, revitalizing the resource sector, or reforming the healthcare system, he said it has never been more clear BC needs a common sense government.Doerkson said his priority “is defeating the radical BC NDP and it is now clear that the Conservative Party of BC is the only vehicle capable of getting the job done.”“I call on all British Columbians to join me in standing with the Conservative Party of BC,” he said. Rustad celebrated having Doerkson on his team. “As the MLA for Cariboo-Chilcotin, Lorne has been a tireless advocate for his region and the vital resources within it,” said Rustad. “Whether it’s natural resources or small business, Lorne is an individual who puts his constituents first and that is exactly the kind of advocate we need in the Legislature.”He predicted he will be a strong Conservative MLA for Cariboo-Chilcotin. The Conservatives will be running 93 candidates in the upcoming election. This ordeal comes after BC United leader Kevin Falcon said on May 24 Rustad rejected an offer aimed at preventing a vote split that could see the NDP win. READ MORE: Falcon, Rustad confirm no deal between BC United, Tories to stop vote splittingIn doing so, Falcon said Rustad “placed his own ambition above the best interests of British Columbia.” “As British Columbians continue to ask John Rustad and myself on the campaign trail why we could not find common ground, I can confidently say BC United did everything possible to secure a free enterprise, non-competition framework,” said Falcon.