BC warns low snowpack levels portends another catastrophic wildfire season

The BC government is warning residents about what skiers and back country enthusiasts have known for weeks: that dangerously low snow pack levels are threatening another catastrophic wildfire season.In its weekly snowpack update, the government says snow levels are nearly 40% below normal across most areas of the province, but especially so in the Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island where moisture levels are 70% lower than normal — dangerously so.At a press conference in Coquitlam on Thursday, Premier David Eby said he was concerned for “some of the most dramatic drought conditions that have been seen in our lifetime,” and that he’s “really worried” for what lies ahead in the summer months. .At this time last year, snow levels were considerably higher, at 30% below normal, which translated into a devastating wildfire season.The only thing worse, he added, were the torrential downpours in other areas of the West coast such as California where mudslides have killed several people.But in typical Lotuslander fashion, Eby blamed the usual suspect: “(It’s) an early warning sign for the rest of Canada about what’s coming with climate change.” .“This marks the year when I learned that fires can actually burn underneath snow, I didn’t know that was a thing,” he added. More than 100 fires are still burning through the province, so-called ‘zombie’ fires from last year.Apart from moisture in the spring, the snow pack level is crucial to maintain water levels in creeks and streams vital for salmon habitat and hatchlings n the spring.Meanwhile, skiers are grumbling about the lack of snow on local Vancouver hills and at resorts such as Whistler, where a single-day lift ticket costs $299 plus tax.