Electrical grid
Image courtesy CBC

The BC government will block all connection requests from cryptocurrency mining operations to BC Hydro for 18 months.

Facing a massive demand for electricity, the province says the suspension will preserve its energy supply while giving BC Hydro sufficient time to develop a permanent framework for future cryptocurrency mining operations.

Tags

Reporter (BC)

Reid Small is a BC Reporter for the Western Standard and West Coast Standard based in the Vancouver Bureau. He has worked as a freelance photojournalist and in independent media.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Barron Not Barron
Barron Not Barron

What is to criticize of crypto being annihilated? You fool, crypto is more gvt more control. It is digital money, you fool!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.