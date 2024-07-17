BC woman ordered to pay ‘date’ $450 for Coldplay concert ticket

Apparently it was a date without a happy ending. That’s because the BC woman who thought she was on a "date" has been ordered by a provincial tribunal to pay the man $450 for a Coldplay concert ticket in Vancouver last September.According to a statement of claim, Vancouver resident Michael Stolfi claimed Alyssa Randles agreed to repay him $600 for the cost for tickets to the September 2023 concert and associated travel expenses.But Randles said she thought the concert was a date and said Stolfi didn't ask her to share the cost of the night out until after the concert was over. Presumably, it didn’t end well for the self-described “romantic partners.”According to a statement of facts, they stopped for breakfast in Nanaimo and decided to book the tickets before the concert sold out. “Ms. Randles offered to book the tickets through her Ticketmaster account and Mr. Stolfi agreed to transfer the money for Mr. Stolfi’s ticket,” said the tribunal. “Mr. Stolfi says that at that point, Ms. Randles asked Mr. Stolfi to pay for her ticket and that she would pay Mr. Stolfi back on her next payday.”Stolfi had originally been seeking $1,000 to cover expenses for a hotel, taxi and dining during the trip, which he e-transferred to Randles. In an e-text exchange, Randles said she couldn’t afford to pay him at the time to which he replied, “it’s all good.”Randles interpreted that to mean she didn’t have to pay him back. In response, Stolfi became increasingly aggressive and called the Vancouver Police Department for recompense. He initially gave Randles one week to repay the $1,000. Later in the same conversation, Stolfi demanded payment in two days. At the end of the conversation, Stolfi demanded payment by 5 p.m. and threatened to contact Ms. Randles’ landlord, employer and family to get payment. As a result of these threats, Randles contacted the Vancouver Police who advised her not to pay and to cease contact with Stolfi.Stolfi submitted as evidence a copy of Interac charges totalling $449.83 — not including the ticket — for: Best Western hotel - $208.74, Brown’s Social House - $133.27 Taxi fares - $39.60, and Breakfast at Smitty’s in Nanaimo - $68.22. In his July 15 decision, BC Civil Resolution Tribunal member Mark Henderson said the subsequent expenses couldn’t be proven, but Randles also failed to prove the concert ticket was a gift.“I find it was a loan and Ms. Randles must repay Mr. Stolfi $450 for the cost of her Coldplay ticket,” he said.