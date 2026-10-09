BC

BC woman pleads guilty to leaving Canada to join ISIS

Kimberly Polman, 53, is out of custody pending a sentencing date for the 2015 terrorism offence.
Kimberly Polman, centre, in a still from video of women in Islamic State territory.
Kimberly Polman, centre, in a still from video of women in Islamic State territory. Still screenshot from Alex Zoltan's X account
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