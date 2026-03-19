BC

Ben Bankas defies cancellation calls, show set to proceed in Kelowna

Bankas is moving forward with his comedy show at Prospera Place despite criticism of so-called “extremely offensive” content and Kelowna Pride's call for the show to be cancelled.
Comedian Ben Bankas' Sault Ste. Marie show has been cancelled.
Comedian Ben Bankas' Sault Ste. Marie show has been cancelled. Photo Credit: Matt Misisco 
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Bc
News
Kelowna
Pride
Ben Bankas
Global News
Ezra Levant
Comedy
Daniel Bordman
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