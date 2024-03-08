BOGIE: Victoria woman files suit after being hit by golf ball, claiming negligence

You think you’ve got it in the rough?A Victoria woman has filed a lawsuit with the British Columbia Supreme Court alleging she was “negligently” hit in the face by a golf ball that flew through her open car window.Evelyn Mohr filed a notice of civil claim on Thursday naming the Victoria Golf Club, the District of Oak Bay and golfer Kane Wyatt as defendants.In the suit Mohr alleges Wyatt negligently hit the golf ball that came through her open car window while she was driving on Beach Drive on June 4, 2023 and smacked her upside the face..“Smooth out your footprints and impressions made by your club with the rakes provided after playing out of a bunker. Be sure to push the sand away as you rake, rather than pull it with you toward the low side of the bunker,”Victoria Golf Course.According to court documents, Mohr alleges the club and district were negligent “in their breach of duty” to warn people there was a danger of being hit by golf balls in the area. In addition, they failed to take ‘reasonable care’ to protect against errant golf balls or erect netting to catch said projectiles.Further, the claim says the course was specifically designed in such a way that individuals are at risk of being injured.Mohr alleges she suffered facial lacerations, concussion, cognitive deficit, along with an increased risk for degenerative changes including dementia, nausea, eye and neck injuries, anxiety, emotional liability, psychological injuries and chronic pain and fatigue.She is seeking unspecified general, special and aggravated damages.The Victoria Golf Club, founded in 1893, is bisected by Beach Drive in the tony suburb of Oak Bay. According to its website, it is the oldest 18-hole golf course in Canada in its original location and the second-oldest in North America..The course began as 14 holes but quickly expanded to 18 in 1895. The “stately” clubhouse was completed in 1928 and is a registered Canadian Historic Place.Numerous celebrities such as Bob Hope, Bing Crosby, Wayne Gretzky, Pamela Anderson, Kiefer Sutherland and, most recently, Alice Cooper have also been drawn to the seaside links throughout the years, not only to play but also to support charitable causes.As of Friday, the course was open with cart restrictions due to rain. Hand mowing of the tee surrounds was due to resume Friday afternoon depending on whether the rain lets up. In recognition of International Women’s Day it has switched to special flags, cups and forward tee markers..“This ensures that the bunkers remain in good condition for all players by eliminating footprints and club marks, providing a fair playing surface. Pushing sand away, as opposed to dragging the rake towards the low side of the bunker prevents excessive sand buildup at the exit point, leaving bunkers more level.”Victoria Golf Course.Turf Maintenance Tip: “Smooth out your footprints and impressions made by your club with the rakes provided after playing out of a bunker. Be sure to push the sand away as you rake, rather than pull it with you toward the low side of the bunker,” it says.“This ensures that the bunkers remain in good condition for all players by eliminating footprints and club marks, providing a fair playing surface. Pushing sand away, as opposed to dragging the rake towards the low side of the bunker prevents excessive sand buildup at the exit point, leaving bunkers more level.”