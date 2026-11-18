CALGARY — Border officers have seized 81 kilograms of cocaine that was being trafficked across the Canada-US border disguised in a truck carrying romaine lettuce.In a press statement released on Tuesday, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced that the seizure occurred on October 23 at BC’s Pacific Highway border crossing just south of Surrey."They examined the back of the truck and detected and seized two duffel bags containing 65 packages of suspected cocaine on top of boxes of romaine lettuce,” the statement from CBSA reads.They also stated that the driver of the truck was arrested and the vehicle was taken to a warehouse for further inspection. The driver and the narcotics have since been transferred from CBSA custody into the custody of the RCMP Federal Policing Pacific Region’s Drugs and Organized Crime Section."This seizure demonstrates the CBSA’s ongoing commitment to combatting organized crime. We know criminals will try to use any means to get dangerous substances into Canada, and our officers are skilled at catching them. Working with our partners in the RCMP, we are bringing those responsible to justice," said Nina Patel, the regional director general of the CBSA's Pacific Region.The investigation remains ongoing, and the name of the arrested individual has not yet been released.