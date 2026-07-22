Boston Bar fire explodes as some residents stay behind

On Tuesday, authorities expanded evacuation orders to cover Boston Bar, Boston Bar First Nation, North Bend, Canyon Alpine and additional properties south of the community, including areas near Hell’s Gate and Scuzzy Creek Forest Service Road. Residents were told to drive north on Highway 1 immediately.

Sections of Highways 1 and 3 were closed due to fire activity and heavy smoke.

“You are in danger and need to evacuate now,” a Fraser Valley Regional District statement warned those still in the area. “For your safety, residents who have remained in the community must leave now.”