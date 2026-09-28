BREAKING: Amelia Boultbee will not seek re-election in Penticton-Summerland

Elected as a BC Conservative by a razor-thin margin of 317 votes in 2024, Boultbee crossed the floor to sit with the BC NDP in July. In a statement posted to social media, she stated she cannot mount a snap campaign following her switch. Nominations close on October 3.

"After careful consideration, I have made the difficult decision to no longer pursue my candidacy in Penticton-Summerland with the BC NDP," Boultbee wrote.

She revealed that her July 3 floor-crossing carried a "heavy personal toll," stating she has faced "public and private threats, abuse, and alienation."

Boultbee maintained she took no extra pay or portfolio for joining Premier David Eby's caucus. She claimed her switch was intended to give the riding a major-party voice and prevent the government from collapsing following the death of Vancouver-Strathcona MLA Joan Phillip on August 28.