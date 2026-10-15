BC Conservatives say Vancouver-Strathcona candidate no longer a Conservative after Hitler comments

VANCOUVER — The Conservative Party of BC said Thursday the candidate in Vancouver-Strathcona is no longer a Conservative candidate. The post does not name Jordan Zheng McIntosh but it says that if elected, he will not sit in caucus.
Callista Ryan, the NDP candidate in Vancouver-Quilchena, posted the claim thought to be behind the development at 12:18 p.m. PDT. She wrote that McIntosh "thought he could use a nameless twitter account to say many awful, offensive things, including claims that Hitler didn't 'specifically' hate Jews and that the holocaust may not have been 'the goal'."
The screenshots on her post show an account called DeathNight, @deathnight771.
One frame has a line that Hitler hated everyone except the Aryan "Volk," that there is a historiographical debate on whether the Holocaust was the goal, and that he may not have intended death.
Ryan followed with a second post, acknowledging that she too is a young candidate running for the second time and understands that people make mistakes.
"But Jordan McIntosh posted and reposted the N-word over 40 times in the last year - that's a lot of mistakes."
A third frame on the thread is a list of more than 40 dates from October 2025 to September 2026.
The Conservative Party of BC account replied at 1:02 p.m. PDT. "The candidate in Vancouver-Strathcona is no longer a Conservative candidate. If elected, he will not sit in caucus."
McIntosh's party page listed him as the Conservative candidate for Vancouver-Strathcona. It said he was born in Vancouver, has lived in BC his whole life, works as a mineral exploration field worker, and is a student in a bachelor’s degree in geological engineering. He has volunteered on campaigns since middle school. The page is no longer active.
Vancouver-Strathcona was held by Joan Phillip of the NDP. She died in office on August 28. The seat was vacant at dissolution. In 2024 she took 13,673 votes, or 68.2%. Scott Muller of the Conservatives finished second at 17.1%.
The 2026 field on the final list is Amanda Burrows of the NDP, McIntosh, Tanya Webking of the Green Party, and Robert Crooks of the Communist Party.
Burrows has already been accused by the BC Conservatives as being an anti-police candidate.
Ryan finished second in Vancouver-Quilchena in 2024. Dallas Brodie of the Conservatives took the seat with 51.6%. Ryan had 38.9%.
Like Joachim Agou, the former Conservative Party of BC candidate in Victoria-Beacon Hill, McIntosh was previously slated as a BC Conservative in a BC NDP safehold riding.Vancouver-Strathcona returned the NDP with 68.2% in 2024.
As such, his removal is unlikely to change the result.