BREAKING: B.C. MLA Jordan Kealy reportedly charged with sexual assault

VANCOUVER — Independent MLA Jordan Kealy has been charged with sexual assault, according to sources from Global News.Kealy, who represents the BC riding of Peace River North, denied the allegation in a statement provided to the network..“I want my constituents to know that I've done nothing wrong. I'm completely innocent and I'll prove that in court,” he said.The charge marks the second time in nearly as many months that a sitting B.C. MLA has been accused of a serious criminal offence.In early April, BC Conservative MLA Hon Chan was charged with assault, assault by choking and uttering threats in connection with an alleged intimate partner violence incident on January 12, 2024, in Richmond.The BC Prosecution Service publicly confirmed those charges, designated the file as a “K” matter involving intimate partner violence, and noted Chan’s first court appearance was set for April 22 in Richmond provincial court. Chan was removed from the Conservative caucus and now sits as an independent..In Kealy’s case, the BC Prosecution Service has not yet released any information or confirmation of the charges. The story was broken Thursday by Global News reporter Jordan Armstrong, who tagged his Global News colleague Catherine Urquhart.It was not immediately clear when the alleged offence is said to have taken place, the specific circumstances, or when Kealy is scheduled to appear in court.Kealy was elected as a BC Conservative in 2024 but left the party caucus in early 2025 amid internal disputes and has since sat as an independent. He had been expected to rejoin the BC Conservative caucus shortly following Kerry-Lynne Findlay’s win in the most recent BC Conservative leadership race, having endorsed her midway through the months-long contest.The allegations against Kealy have not been proven in court and he is presumed innocent.