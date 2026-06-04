BC

BREAKING: B.C. MLA Jordan Kealy reportedly charged with sexual assault

Global News reports second sitting MLA facing serious criminal charges in nearly as many months; BC Prosecution Service has not yet commented.
Jordan Kealy
Jordan KealyIllustration by Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
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Sexual Assault
Assault
Breaking
Bc Conservative Party
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Jordan Kealy
Hon Chan
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