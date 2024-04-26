BREAKING: BC recriminalizes public drug use in parks and hospitals

Buckling under public pressure, the BC government has requested that the federal government recriminalize public drug use.At a press conference on Friday, Premier David Eby vowed “not tolerance” for addicts who use drugs in places like hospitals and parks — although it will still be legal in private homes and safe consumption sites.Appearing alongside law enforcement officials, Eby said police will have powers to maintain public order while still addressing drug use as a public health issue rather than a law enforcement problem....more to come