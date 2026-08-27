BC

BREAKING: Bruce Banman walks out on Findlay, calls her 'unelectable'

Abbotsford South MLA is the sixth Conservative to leave Kerry-Lynne Findlay’s caucus in two weeks. He will sit as an Independent and is inviting other MLAs to follow.
Bruce Banman
Bruce BanmanIllustration by Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
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Bcpoli
Peter Milobar
Bc Politics
Defection
Bruce Banman
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Teresa Wat
Ian Paton
reann gasper
Brennan Day
Rosalyn Bird
BC Conservative
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Western Standard
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