BC

BREAKING: CentreBC says 'Milobar flips – again'

CentreBC President Mike Wignall says the Kamloops Centre MLA and other MLAs broke commitments four days after taking the leadership, and that the party did not merge. CBC first filed it as a merger, then walked the item the same hour.
Peter Milobar served as leader of Centre BC for less than three business days.
Peter Milobar served as leader of Centre BC for less than three business days.Illustration by Alex Zoltan / Western Standard
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John Rustad
Elenore Sturko
Peter Milobar
Bruce Banman
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Lorne Doerkson
Linda Hepner
Teresa Wat
Mike Bernier
Ian Paton
Trevor Halford
Scott McInnis
Á'a:líya Warbus
Brennan Day
Rosalyn Bird
Daivd Eby
Iain Black
Claire Rattée
Katie DeRosa
Donegal Wilson
Mike WIngall
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