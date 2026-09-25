BC

Conservatives name Caroline Elliott in West Vancouver-Capilano

Conservative Party of BC MLA incumbent Lynne Block is shifted to North Vancouver-Seymour.
Caroline Elliott
Caroline ElliottCourtesy: Caroline Elliott
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Bcpoli
Jas Johal
Lynne Block
BC Conservative
Caroline Elliott
BC Conservative leadership race
2026 BC election
West Vancouver-Capilano
Jaime Stein
North Vancouver-Seymour
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Western Standard
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