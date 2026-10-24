BC

BREAKING: Conservatives projected to form majority as Eby concedes

Interim leader Lorne Doerkson is expected to be sworn after the party led in 62 of 93 seats. David Eby offered his resignation as NDP leader Saturday night.
Conservative Party of BC leader Lorne Doerksen
Conservative Party of BC leader Lorne DoerksenWestern Standard photo illustration / file portrait
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David Eby
Lorne Doerkson
BC Election 2026
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