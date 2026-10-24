BREAKING: Conservatives projected to form majority as Eby concedes

VANCOUVER — The Conservative Party of BC is projected to form a majority government after Saturday’s provincial election, ending nine years of NDP rule under John Horgan and David Eby.Elections BC reported the Conservatives leading in 62 ridings, the NDP in 29 and the Greens in two as of 9:37 p.m. PDT, with more than 1.2 million votes counted and about 63% of ballot boxes reporting. The Conservatives held roughly 48% of the popular vote, the NDP 38% and the Greens 11%. A party needs 47 seats for a majority. Results remain preliminary. Vote-by-mail and other ballots will be counted at the final count scheduled for November 6..David Eby conceded the election and said he would resign as leader of the BC NDP. “It has been the honour of my life to serve as premier of British Columbia, to serve as MLA, to work with all of you,” Eby said.“Sad to say that I’ll be offering my resignation as premier, obviously, but just as importantly as the leader of the BC NDP.” He called the decision to step aside one made with a heavy heart..The result follows Eby’s decision on September 22 to call a snap election two years early, less than two years after the 2024 vote that returned the NDP with a one-seat majority. Eby framed the call around threats from US President Donald Trump and a “stalled” legislature (even though the NDP maintained a clear majority).The Conservatives entered the campaign without a permanent leader and released a costed platform after advance voting had begun. Doerkson campaigned on economic growth, affordability and an end to what the party called NDP election chaos. The party also pledged to separate provincial and municipal election calendars under a Respect Local Democracy Act.