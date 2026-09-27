Doerkson condemns masked gathering near Kamloops Residential School

PENTICTON — A Facebook post Sunday morning showed a group of masked men in black clothing, hats and white face coverings standing on the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc reserve beside Kamloops, some of them holding flags.CFJC Today reporter Elora McCormack put the pictures online at 11:06 a.m. PDT and wrote that a logo on several of the outfits appeared to match Second Sons Canada, a men’s group that researchers and a federal safety brief have classed as white nationalist. The station credited the still to the Facebook account of Cam Gottfriedson.Conservative Party of BC interim leader Lorne Doerkson condemned the gathering 51 minutes later, having just completed a campaign stop press conference in Surrey..“The white nationalist gathering on Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc land this morning was hateful and meant to intimidate,” the Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA wrote. “It has no place in British Columbia, and BC Conservatives condemn it completely. We stand with the people of Tk'emlúps, and we expect the RCMP to investigate fully.”CFJC said a witness put the men in four vans, two white and two black, and that later social-media reports had the group on Battle St. inside city limits. The station said it had asked Kamloops RCMP for comment and had not heard back. Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc had not issued a public statement.McCormack put the pictures online at 11:06 a.m. PDT and wrote that a logo on several of the outfits appeared to match Second Sons Canada, a men’s group that researchers and a federal safety brief have classed as "white nationalist."Second Sons describes itself on its website as a fraternal “men’s nationalist club” built around "camaraderie, fitness" and what it calls a "stolen Canadian birthright.".Second Sons has used the same look — black clothing, white masks, short banner drops — in public before. Halifax police counted 20 to 25 members on a suburban overpass in June and said the group claimed eight protests the same weekend, including one in Kelowna.No arrests had been announced by early afternoon.The Western Standard has not independently authenticated the Facebook still beyond or any group's involvement in the protest aside from CFJC’s publication.At the time of publication, BC NDP leader David Eby had not commented. Green Party leader Emily Lowan, CentreBC leader Elenore Sturko, and OneBC leader Dallas Brodie have also yet to comment.