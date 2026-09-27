BC

Doerkson condemns masked gathering near Kamloops Residential School

Conservative interim leader Lorne Doerkson called the Sunday morning gathering intimidation and asked the RCMP to investigate.
Masked men on the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc reserve Sunday.
Masked men on the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc reserve Sunday. Cam Gottfriedson / Facebook
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Rcmp
Bcpoli
David Eby
Kamloops
White Nationalism
Lorne Doerkson
Dallas Brodie
Emily Lowan
by Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc
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