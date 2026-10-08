BC

UPDATED: Doerkson says Victoria-Beacon Hill candidate is no longer welcome in the party

An abrupt three-sentence release says that, if elected, Joachim Agou will not serve in the Conservative caucus.
Joachim Agou, the Victoria-Beacon Hill candidate the Conservative Party said Thursday is no longer a Conservative candidate.
Joachim Agou, the Victoria-Beacon Hill candidate the Conservative Party said Thursday is no longer a Conservative candidate.Illustration by Western Standard
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Bcpoli
Grace Lore
Lorne Doerkson
BC Election 2026
Joachim Agou
Victoria-Beacon Hill
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Western Standard
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