UPDATED: Doerkson says Victoria-Beacon Hill candidate is no longer welcome in the party

PENTICTON - Conservative interim leader Lorne Doerkson said Thursday the party's candidate in Victoria-Beacon Hill, Joachim Agou, is no longer a Conservative candidate..The three-sentence statement is quick and to-the-point: "There is no excuse for this. I will not tolerate it. The candidate in Victoria-Beacon Hill is no longer a Conservative candidate. If elected, he will not serve in the Caucus." The page does not describe the posts.Some content of the posts had already been described, however, by CBC reporter Amelia John, during Doerkson's tax cut press conference in Surrey on Thursday afternoon. While speaking at a podium inside a Sabzi Mandi grocery store in Surrey to pitch a $1,000 provincial income tax cut, Doerkson faced questions regarding Agou..The line of questioning followed an 11:00 a.m. PDT social media post by Amna Shah, the NDP candidate for Surrey City Centre.Shah shared screenshots of Agou’s past social media activity, accusing him of "horrific racism," attacking the Pakistani community, joking about vehicular violence against protesters, and celebrating "far-right political figures."The screenshots on Shah's post are three. On June 26, 2025, Agou posted a meme: "TRUMP: MY GOD, PAKISTAN LOOKS LIKE A SHITHOLE!" and "THAT'S LONDON MR. PRESIDENT."Shah publicly called on Doerkson to fire Agou from the Conservative slate..Katie DeRosa, also of CBC, posted a video questioning Agou later on Thursday, on whether the posts were his and why he had been removed as the Conservative candidate. Agou did not provide a firm answer..It remains unknown whether Agou will remain on the ballot in Victoria-Beacon Hill, where he was set to face-off with NDP incumbent Grace Lore.The Victoria-Beacon Hill electoral district is generally considered a 'safe riding' for the NDP, meaning Agou's removal should have a minimal effect on the electoral outcome there.