BC

Donegal Wilson joins Milobar’s still-unnamed party as its seventh MLA

The Boundary-Similkameen Independent signed a Keremeos release Monday. Only two of the nine Findlay-era walkouts remain Independent.
Boundary-Similkameen MLA Donegal Wilson.
Boundary-Similkameen MLA Donegal Wilson.Illustration by Alex Zoltan
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Bcpoli
Byelection
Peter Milobar
Keremeos
Bruce Banman
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Ian Paton
Scott McInnis
Abbotsford-Mission
Brennan Day
Rosalyn Bird
Á’a:líya Warbus
BC Conservative
Ben O'Hara-Byrne
Donegal Wilson
Boundary-Similkameen
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