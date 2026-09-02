BC

Donegal Wilson leaves Conservative caucus, says she cannot campaign for Findlay

The Boundary-Similkameen MLA is the eighth Conservative to walk out on Kerry-Lynne Findlay since August 14. She will sit as an Independent and says three months was enough.
Boundary-Similkameen MLA Donegal Wilson.
Boundary-Similkameen MLA Donegal Wilson.Illustration by Alex Zoltan
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Bcpoli
Peter Milobar
Bc Conservative Party
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Á'a:líya Warbus
Aaliya Warbus
Rosalyn Bird
BC Conservative
Apollo Chung
Donegal Wilson
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