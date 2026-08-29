BC

BREAKING: Eby drops the writ for Findlay’s Abbotsford-Mission by-election

Premier David Eby has set Saturday, September 26 as voting day in the Fraser Valley riding Reann Gasper vacated so Conservative Leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay can enter the legislature.
Conservative Leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay and Premier David Eby. Findlay is expected to run in Abbotsford-Mission after Reann Gasper resigned the seat.
Conservative Leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay and Premier David Eby. Findlay is expected to run in Abbotsford-Mission after Reann Gasper resigned the seat.Illustration by Alex Zoltan
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David Eby
Elections Bc
Bc Green Party
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Jas Johal
Pam Alexis
BC NDP Premier David Eby
reann gasper
BC Elections
by-election
OneBC
2026 by-elections
Randy Hawes
Abbotsford-M
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Western Standard
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