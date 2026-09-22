Eby drops the writ

PENTICTON — Premier David Eby asked Lt.-Gov. Wendy Lisogar-Cocchia on Tuesday to dissolve the legislature and call a general election, wiping out the same Abbotsford-Mission byelection he had called only weeks ago, four days before its final vote. Eby, who arrived for the meeting in a navy suit and a pale open-collar shirt, no necktie in sight, stepped out of a black Suburban, and offered the cameras a cheerful "Good morning everybody, nice to see you" before he climbed the red stairs..A Tuesday writ puts final voting day on Saturday, October 24, a week after the civic election. Election Act s. 24(2) cancelled the Fraser Valley byelection on the spot and folds that riding into the general.Kerry-Lynne Findlay was still the Conservative name on that byelection list.Sources privy to a Conservative caucus meeting Tuesday morning told the Western Standard she, her husband Brent Chapman and Sheldon Clare were being told they would not be permitted to run as Conservatives once a general writ was out. Findlay had not confirmed that on the record when this draft closed.Chapman did. The Surrey South MLA posted a two-page letter this morning saying he could not continue in the party and, "Today, I will join OneBC.".Interim Conservative leader Lorne Doerkson had already pulled a Richmond caucus appearance this morning "due to the possibility of a snap election." Advance polls that opened last week in Abbotsford-Mission are now dead paper......More to come