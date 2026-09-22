BC

Eby drops the writ

The premier walked into Government House in an open collar, asked Lt.-Gov. Wendy Lisogar-Cocchia to dissolve the legislature two years early, and put British Columbians on a Saturday, October 24 ballot.
Eby arrives at Government House
Eby arrives at Government HouseScreen grab X/CTV
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David Eby
Bc Ndp
Snap Election
Sheldon Clare
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Lorne Doerkson
Brent Chapman
BC Conservative
OneBC
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